Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta said Wednesday "facts are being overlooked" concerning his handling of a sex-trafficking case involving accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, as he defended his handling of the 2008 case.

Why it matters: Wealthy financier Epstein now faces sex trafficking charges involving minors in New York. Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are demanding Acosta resign over the lenient deal reached in Epstein's earlier case, when he was serving as U.S. attorney in southern Florida.