New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

Stories

Acosta defends handling of 2008 Epstein plea deal

Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta speaks during a press conference July 10.
Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta said Wednesday "facts are being overlooked" concerning his handling of a sex-trafficking case involving accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, as he defended his handling of the 2008 case.

Why it matters: Wealthy financier Epstein now faces sex trafficking charges involving minors in New York. Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are demanding Acosta resign over the lenient deal reached in Epstein's earlier case, when he was serving as U.S. attorney in southern Florida.

While President Trump has expressed confidence in Acosta, he has has few allies inside the White House. Several want to see him gone because of what they perceive as his inadequate efforts on deregulation, per Axios' Jonathan Swan.

"The goal here was straightforward. Put Epstein behind bars, ensure he registered as a sexual offender, provide victims with a means to seek restitution, and protect the public by putting them on notice that a sexual predator was within their midst."

Go deeper:

Alexander Acosta