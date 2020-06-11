1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Accenture CEO: Pay equality is "totally within a company’s control"

Photo: Screenshot/Axios

"Addressing pay and equity is completely within our control as companies," Accenture CEO Julie Sweet said Thursday during an Axios event, adding that CEOs need to do more to promote people of color to management positions.

Why it matters: Though African Americans account for around 12% of the U.S. population, they only held 3.2% of the senior leadership roles at large companies in the country in 2019, CBS reports.

How it works: Sweet said in a companywide email that she's committed to increasing the number of people of color in positions of power, like managing directors.

  • Pay equity is key to attracting people of color and women to senior management roles.
  • Sweet said Accenture created a more equitable workplace by hiring an outside adviser to do an independent review of the company's pay and equity policies.
  • Accenture is an Ireland-based professional services company.

What they're saying: "I think it's important that, in fact, we are having in the U.S. this moment of time because we need to address racism and racial inequality," Sweet said.

  • "And the CEOs I am speaking to and the organizations I'm proud to be a part of, like the Business Roundtable, are saying, 'This is a moment where we should take action and it must be sustained change.'
  • "And so what it means for corporate leadership is that we need to, and I believe we are, going to take that step and make this a moment of change to have the impact we can have on fighting racism and creating opportunity for communities of color."

Go deeper

Courtenay Brown
1 min ago - Economy & Business

Stocks sink nearly 5%

Entance of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The S&P 500 fell 4.8% on Thursday — the worst decline for the index since April — while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.6% (or 1,476 points).

Why it matters: It's a pause in an epic Wall Street rally that has seen stocks recover about 40% since the worst of the coronavirus sell-off in March — despite the economy's slide into possibly one of the deepest recessions of all time.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Rashaan Ayesh
50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign circulates petition demanding Facebook crack down on misinformation

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign published a petition and a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday demanding that the social media giant implement stronger misinformation rules and hold politicians, including President Trump, accountable for spreading lies.

Why it matters: Biden is directly challenging Facebook over its misinformation policies months ahead of the 2020 election. Many Democrats have been calling for Facebook to more closely regulate misinformation on its platform, especially since some credit Facebook for President Trump's 2016 victory.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 7,426,178 — Total deaths: 417,829 — Total recoveries — 3,494,024Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 2,008,905 — Total deaths: 113,168 — Total recoveries: 533,504 — Total tested: 21,467,820Map.
  3. Public health: U.S. cases surpass 2 million — Scientists struggle to find a clear message on Black Lives Matter protests.
  4. Cities: The most impacted cities saw huge drops in local commerce.
  5. 2020 election: Trump to hold first campaign rally since pandemic began.
  6. Economy: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: "We can’t shut down the economy again."
Other resources (<1 min. read)Arrow