Anti-abortion rights activists zero in on Supreme Court in annual March for Life

Shawna Chen

Anti-abortion activists march to the U.S. Supreme Court during the 49th annual March for Life rally on Jan. 21 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

Anti-abortion rights activists rallied in D.C. for the 49th annual March for Life on Friday.

Why it matters: As the Supreme Court considers restrictive abortion bans in Texas and Mississippi, opponents of Roe v. Wade have doubled down on their push to overturn the precedents that established the constitutional right to an abortion.

  • "This could be the last March for Life that takes place under the shadow of Roe v. Wade," said Mallory Carroll, communications VP for the Susan B. Anthony List, an anti-abortion advocacy group. "When we gather again next year, hundreds of thousands of children could be alive that might not otherwise be."
In photos
Anti-abortion rights activists take to the streets for the 49th annual March for Life in Washington, D.C. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Demonstrators hold signs during the annual March For Life on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Friday. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Anti-abortion rights activists at the 49th annual March for Life. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Police lead anti-abortion rights activists during the March for Life. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Federal judge blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for federal workers

President Biden speaking from Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Jan. 21. Photo: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A federal judge in Texas blocked the Biden administration from enforcing its coronavirus vaccine mandate for federal workers on Friday, citing the outcome of last week's Supreme Court ruling that nullified the administration's vaccine-or-test requirement for large employers.

Why it matters: It's a blow to President Biden's efforts to increase the U.S.' vaccination rates, though much of the federal workforce has already been vaccinated against the virus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: Pfizer and Moderna boosters overwhelmingly prevent Omicron hospitalizations, CDC finds — Omicron pushes COVID deaths toward 2,000 per day — The pandemic-proof health care giant.
  2. Vaccines: The case for Operation Warp Speed 2.0 — Starbucks drops worker vaccine or test requirement after SCOTUS ruling — Kids' COVID vaccination rates are particularly low in rural America.
  3. Politics: Biden concedes U.S. should have done more testing — Arizona says it "will not be intimidated" by Biden on anti-mask school policies.
  4. World: American Airlines flight to London forced to turn around over mask dispute — WHO: COVID health emergency could end this year — Greece imposes vaccine mandate for people 60 and older — Austria approves COVID vaccine mandate for adults.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)
Neil Irwin
Updated 3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Janet Yellen co-opts Reaganomics phrase for new Davos speech

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at a speech this week. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The U.S. needs to focus on increasing its productive potential, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told world leaders Friday, calling for what she terms "modern supply side economics."

Why it matters: She co-opted a phrase traditionally used by political conservatives to describe low-tax and deregulatory policies — and framed the Biden administration's initiatives as the best path forward to achieve greater national prosperity.

Go deeper (1 min. read)

