Anti-abortion rights activists zero in on Supreme Court in annual March for Life

Anti-abortion rights activists rallied in D.C. for the 49th annual March for Life on Friday.

Why it matters: As the Supreme Court considers restrictive abortion bans in Texas and Mississippi, opponents of Roe v. Wade have doubled down on their push to overturn the precedents that established the constitutional right to an abortion.

"This could be the last March for Life that takes place under the shadow of Roe v. Wade," said Mallory Carroll, communications VP for the Susan B. Anthony List, an anti-abortion advocacy group. "When we gather again next year, hundreds of thousands of children could be alive that might not otherwise be."

In photos

Anti-abortion rights activists take to the streets for the 49th annual March for Life in Washington, D.C. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators hold signs during the annual March For Life on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Friday. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Anti-abortion rights activists at the 49th annual March for Life. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images