Why it matters: It's estimated that roughly one out of every four American women will have an abortion during her reproductive years, but the procedure remains largely taboo.

A separate report from Rhia Ventures reveals just how much ignorance around the subject reigns:

69% of women with health insurance currently do not know whether their coverage includes abortion.

with health insurance currently do not know whether their coverage includes abortion. Only 37% of benefits managers and human resource leaders interviewed for the Rhia report knew if their health plans covered abortion.

By the numbers: Women in the NBER study who were turned away from having an abortion were 81% more likely than their abortion-receiving counterparts to be evicted or declared bankrupt.

Of note: The NBER report was based on 1,000 women seeking abortions at 30 clinics in 21 states. Rhia based its research on different sources, including interviewing managers at 39 companies.

