Abortion bans could benefit Dems more than GOP

The flurry of abortion bans in GOP-controlled states may have provided Democrats with some ammo for the upcoming 2020 elections, helping them paint Republicans as extreme in swing states, reports AP.

Why it matters: Following the restrictive new Alabama abortion ban, Democrats have become more vocal, while Republicans seeking re-election are distancing themselves from the issue, per AP. Support for these extreme measures could alienate the GOP from more moderate women in swing states, but failing to support them could also alienate lawmakers from their pro-life base.