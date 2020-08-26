Anti-abortion activist: Planned Parenthood targets minority areas

Abby Johnson, a prominent anti-abortion activist, used her address at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday to advocate for the movement, saying: "Planned Parenthood abortion facilities are strategically located in minority neighborhoods."

Details: "I was awarded Planned Parenthood’s Employee of the Year award and invited to their annual gala where they present the Margaret Sanger Award, named for their founder ... And every year Planned Parenthood celebrates its racist roots by presenting the Margaret Sanger award," she said.

Johnson gave a graphic account of her experience in an abortion clinic and "what it smells like."

"This election is a choice between two radical, anti-life activists, and the most pro-life President we’ve ever had," she said.

Of note: "There is a long history of dispute between Planned Parenthood and Johnson over her telling of the story," NPR points out.

A Texas Monthly monthly investigation into her work found inconsistencies in her claims and no evidence of ultrasound-guided abortion she described at the clinic where she worked on the day she claimed to have witnessed it.

Between the lines: Johnson said in a recent video that police officers would be "smart" to racially profile her biracial son, Jude, because "statistically, my brown son is more likely to commit a violent offense over my white sons," according to Vice News.