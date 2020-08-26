2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Anti-abortion activist: Planned Parenthood targets minority areas

Abby Johnson, a prominent anti-abortion activist, used her address at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday to advocate for the movement, saying: "Planned Parenthood abortion facilities are strategically located in minority neighborhoods."

Details: "I was awarded Planned Parenthood’s Employee of the Year award and invited to their annual gala where they present the Margaret Sanger Award, named for their founder ... And every year Planned Parenthood celebrates its racist roots by presenting the Margaret Sanger award," she said.

  • Johnson gave a graphic account of her experience in an abortion clinic and "what it smells like."
  • "This election is a choice between two radical, anti-life activists, and the most pro-life President we’ve ever had," she said.

Of note: "There is a long history of dispute between Planned Parenthood and Johnson over her telling of the story," NPR points out.

  • A Texas Monthly monthly investigation into her work found inconsistencies in her claims and no evidence of ultrasound-guided abortion she described at the clinic where she worked on the day she claimed to have witnessed it.

Between the lines: Johnson said in a recent video that police officers would be "smart" to racially profile her biracial son, Jude, because "statistically, my brown son is more likely to commit a violent offense over my white sons," according to Vice News.

  • "Right now, Jude is an adorable, perpetually tan-looking little brown boy," Johnson said. "But one day, he’s going to grow up and he’s going to be a tall, probably sort of large, intimidating-looking-maybe brown man. And my other boys are probably gonna look like nerdy white guys."

8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Melania Trump acknowledges COVID-19's impact on America

Screenshot: MSNBC

First Lady Melania Trump said, "Donald will not rest until he has done all he can to take care of everyone," at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday from the recently renovated Rose Garden that she helped design.

What she's saying: To an audience of about 50 people, including Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, the first lady noted, "It is in times like this that we will look back and tell our grandchildren that through kindness and compassion, strength and determination, we were able to restore the promise of our future."

Updated 24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

RNC dashboard

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

🗓 What's happening: First Lady Melania Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo headline the second night of the RNC tonight.

🚨 RNC drops speaker after anti-Semitic QAnon conspiracy tweet

❗Trump pardons felon Jon Ponder ahead of RNC appearance

👀 Highlights from Night 1: Trump's alternative reality.

📸 The big picture: The GOP convention is a Trumpian production.

📝 Between the lines: Trump campaign releases second-term agenda.

🗣️ Schedule: This week's convention speakers.

Axios
33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pompeo lauds Trump for "bold initiatives in every corner of the world"

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during his speech at the Republican National Convention Tuesday evening that he believes President Trump "has led bold initiatives in nearly every corner of the world" that have kept the U.S. safe.

The big picture: Pompeo's decision to deliver his speech from Jerusalem breaks from the precedent of America's top diplomats staying out of partisan battles — which has spurred an investigation for a possible violation of the Hatch Act.

