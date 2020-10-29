A new round of coronavirus shutdowns

A couple wearing protective face masks ride their bicycle in a deserted street before the 9pm city-wide night time curfew during the coronavirus. Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images
Several U.S. cities and European governments imposed new restrictions Wednesday to curb the spikes in COVID-19 cases, such as closing restaurants, bars and limiting social gatherings.
In the U.S.:
- Illinois' governor banned indoor dining and drinking in Chicago.
- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio implored residents not to travel out of state during the holiday season, noting that many other parts of the country have "skyrocketing levels of the coronavirus," the Washington Post reports.
- Denver tightened its restaurant and social gathering restrictions as the state asked the city's schools to consider hybrid or all virtual learning.
Internationally:
- France reached a record level of more than 50,000 new confirmed cases in a 24-hour period over the weekend. Non-essential businesses, including bars and restaurants, will close, while schools and factories will remain open.
- Germany will close bars and restaurants nationwide for most of November.
- Russia imposed a mask mandate Tuesday.
- Belgium has the highest coronavirus infection rate in the EU, as the country debates imposing a new national lockdown.
- Italy's restrictions on restaurants, gyms, pools and theaters in the Lombardy and Campania regions has been met with protests, per AP.