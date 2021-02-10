Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

A 5-year plan to expand affordable housing

JPMorgan Chase’s new $30 billion commitment to advance racial equity is helping expand affordable rental housing in underserved communities.

Here’s one commitment: JPMorgan Chase will finance an additional 100,000 affordable rental units.

Go deeper

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
7 mins ago - Economy & Business

Colin Kaepernick forms a SPAC

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Tuesday disclosed that he has formed a blank-check company that will seek to raise $250 million in an IPO.

Why it matters: Kaepernick hasn't played pro football since 2016, but has remained a cultural lightening rod — either loved or loathed for his social activism, including his strong support of the Black Lives Matters movement.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's 2nd impeachment trial recap, day 1: Senate votes trial is constitutional

The impeachment trial for former President Trump kicked off in the Senate on Tuesday, beginning with debate over the constitutionality of the House prosecuting a president who has already left office.

The bottom line: After four hours of arguments by each side, the Senate affirmed by a vote of 56-44 that it is constitutional to try a former president.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
4 hours ago - Podcasts

Teachers union president walks back vaccination requirement

Randi Weingarten, president of America's second-largest teachers union, told the Axios Re:Cap podcast that she "was wrong" to say in September she'd support requiring in-school teachers to take a COVID-19 vaccine once readily available.

What she's saying: Weingarten now says that while she thinks teachers should take the vaccine she believes too many people have been scared off by misinformation.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow