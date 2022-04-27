A California tourist managed to poke fun at herself — and even laugh at her crappy predicament — after falling into a pit toilet and becoming trapped during a road trip through Washington's Olympic National Park last week, a recording of her 911 call reveals.

"I can't believe I'm this person," the woman, whose name hasn't been released, told a 911 dispatcher in Jefferson County, Wash. "I'm stuck in a Port-a-Potty."

Driving the news: The woman's regrettable plunge occurred while she tried to retrieve her dropped phone from an outhouse near the Mount Walker Viewpoint about 60 miles west of Seattle.

It grabbed national headlines and became fodder for late night TV after the Brinnon Fire Department detailed its response to her call for help in an April 19 Facebook post.

The latest: The recording of the woman's 911 call — replete with self-deprecating humor and obtained by Axios via a public records request — adds a layer of humanity and humility to the embarrassing moment.

What they're saying: "So, other than this, how are you liking Washington so far?" the dispatcher at one point asked the toilet-trapped tourist.

"Otherwise, it's beautiful," the woman replied. "This is possibly the worst view I've seen."

The bottom line: Even at our lowest moments, it's heartening to know someone's usually willing to lend a helping hand.

Our thought bubble: Isn't this exactly why we pay for AppleCare?