63% of Americans worry about foreign meddling in 2020

Driving the news: Senate Democrats have renewed efforts to pass a collection of election security bills in light of findings from special counsel Robert Mueller's report detailing Russia's interference in the 2016 election. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) recently said he would not consider stand-alone legislation on the issue and that the federal government has already done enough, the New York Times reports.

On Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) attacked McConnell (R-Ky.) for blocking election security and foreign interference legislation, per NBC News, saying: “The Republican Senate, Leader McConnell just stands there and twiddles their thumbs and almost says, ‘Come on Putin, let it happen.'”

Meanwhile, President Trump said in an exclusive ABC interview last week that he would be willing to accept a foreign government's help in the next election.

The big picture: FBI Director Chris Wray said attempts to erode democracy and sway public opinion with social media and misinformation are “not just an election-cycle threat,” AP reports.

