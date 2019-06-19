63% of Americans worry about foreign meddling in 2020

Despite U.S. efforts to encourage election security measures, a new poll from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs shows that 63% of Americans have "major concerns" about foreign interference in the 2020 presidential election.
Why it matters: The poll results make clear that despite the efforts of U.S. officials to ward off election interference, Americans are worried that some of the same tactics Russia used to meddle in 2016 could surface again in the next race.
Driving the news: Senate Democrats have renewed efforts to pass a collection of election security bills in light of findings from special counsel Robert Mueller's report detailing Russia's interference in the 2016 election. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) recently said he would not consider stand-alone legislation on the issue and that the federal government has already done enough, the New York Times reports.
- On Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) attacked McConnell (R-Ky.) for blocking election security and foreign interference legislation, per NBC News, saying: “The Republican Senate, Leader McConnell just stands there and twiddles their thumbs and almost says, ‘Come on Putin, let it happen.'”
Meanwhile, President Trump said in an exclusive ABC interview last week that he would be willing to accept a foreign government's help in the next election.
The big picture: FBI Director Chris Wray said attempts to erode democracy and sway public opinion with social media and misinformation are “not just an election-cycle threat,” AP reports.
