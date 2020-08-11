1 hour ago - Technology

Using the internet to let the bands play on

Ina Fried, author of Login

A band plays together online using Elk's Aloha technology. Image: Elk

Swedish startup Elk is debuting a hardware-software combination on Tuesday named Aloha that allows musicians and bands separated by distance to perform together online using traditional wired internet connections and, eventually, 5G wireless networks.

Why it matters: Such technology was in the works before the COVID-19 pandemic and has become increasingly needed in an era where many bands are unable to meet in person.

Be smart: The big issue with collaborating musically over the internet isn't total bandwidth, but rather the delay, or latency, of the connection.

  • Latency comes from both the network and the device processing the sound on each end. It also depends on the connection as well as the physical distance being traveled.

What they're saying: CEO Michele Benincaso says that traditional video conferencing software can have a delay of up to 500 milliseconds (half a second).

  • Just using a PC adds 15 milliseconds of delay on each end. But musicians performing remotely require 20 milliseconds or less total delay.
  • The musicians’ internet connections and distance from one another matter too, but Benincaso said that the company has seen good results over standard home internet connections.
  • "Of course if you have a 56K modem, that won’t work," he said.

How it works: Elk's technology uses an optimized version of Linux to create a device that can send musical signals over the internet with far less delay than would be the case with a traditional PC.

  • Musicians attach their instruments to a pocket-size device that contains audio input and output jacks as well as an Ethernet port.
  • On the software side, Elk offers a video chat app that also contains advanced sound controls. You can see Aloha in a promotional video here.

Yes, but: Aloha won't be entering an empty field. Other products, including JamKazam, provide software and some hardware options for real-time music collaboration.

What to watch: Elk is planning an October public beta for Aloha, with commercial availability in the second quarter of next year. The company also sees opportunities in integrating video, including virtual reality, with music down the road.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 20,126,452 — Total deaths: 737,285 — Total recoveries: 12,380,410Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 5,098,452 — Total deaths: 163,533 — Total recoveries: 1,670,755 — Total tests: 62,513,174Map.
  3. States: State testing plans fall short of demand — National Governors Association's bipartisan leaders express concern over Trump's unemployment order.
  4. Axios-Ipsos poll: 1 in 2 has a personal connection to COVID-19.
  5. Business: Moderna reveals it may not hold patent rights for vaccine.
  6. World: New Zealand reports first local cases for 102 days — Why you should be skeptical of Russia's vaccine claims.
Sara Fischer
Exclusive: Facebook cracks down on political content disguised as local news

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Facebook is rolling out a new policy that will prevent U.S. news publishers with "direct, meaningful ties" to political groups from claiming the news exemption within its political ads authorization process, executives tell Axios.

Why it matters: Since the 2016 election, reporters and researchers have uncovered over 1,200 instances in which political groups use websites disguised as local news outlets to push their point of view to Americans.

Ina Fried
Nationalism and authoritarianism threaten the internet's universality

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Governments around the world, prompted by nationalism, authoritarianism and other forces, are threatening the notion of a single, universal computer network — long the defining characteristic of the internet.

The big picture: Most countries want the internet and the economic and cultural benefits that come with it. Increasingly, though, they want to add their own rules — the internet with an asterisk, if you will. The question is just how many local rules you can make before the network's universality disappears.

