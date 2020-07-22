59 NFL players have tested positive for coronavirus

59 NFL players have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Tuesday, per the NFL Players Association.

Why it matters: The positive cases come as the league and players association are running out of time to agree on what the preseason and regular season will look like during the pandemic, Axios' Kendall Baker reports.

The big picture: The player association is asking the league for daily testing for players, no preseason games and a 45-day "ramp-up" period before the season starts.