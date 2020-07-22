1 hour ago - Sports

59 NFL players have tested positive for coronavirus

Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

59 NFL players have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Tuesday, per the NFL Players Association.

Why it matters: The positive cases come as the league and players association are running out of time to agree on what the preseason and regular season will look like during the pandemic, Axios' Kendall Baker reports.

The big picture: The player association is asking the league for daily testing for players, no preseason games and a 45-day "ramp-up" period before the season starts.

  • The NFL wants two preseason games and hasn't agreed to the "ramp-up" period.
  • Over the weekend, NFL players used the hashtag #WeWantToPlay to criticize the league's lack of detailed health and safety protocols for the upcoming season.

Go deeper

Kendall Baker
Jul 20, 2020 - Sports

The NFL no longer has the luxury of time

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

When the pandemic arrived and upended the world, the NFL was the only major American sports league with the luxury of time.

The big picture: The clock has now run out and on the eve of training camp, it's still remarkably unclear what the preseason and regular season will look like, particularly in regards to health and safety.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 14,845,978— Total deaths: 615,364 — Total recoveries — 8,428,427Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 3,891,893 — Total deaths: 141,969 — Total recoveries: 1,182,018 — Total tested: 47,224,382Map.
  3. Politics: Trump acknowledges virus will likely "get worse before it gets better"— White House, Senate Republicans far apart on coronavirus stimulus talks.
  4. Public health: U.S. reports over 1,000 daily coronavirus deaths for first time since May — CDC says coronavirus cases could be 6-24 times higher than reported in some regions.
  5. Sports: 59 NFL players have tested positive for coronavirus
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
46 mins ago - Technology

Twitter launches crackdown on QAnon

Photo: Fabian Strauch/picture alliance via Getty Images

Twitter announced on Tuesday a sweeping crackdown against accounts pushing content related to far-right conspiracy theory movement QAnon.

Why it matters: The move comes as Twitter has been increasingly aggressive in taking action against those using its service to spread misinformation, Axios' Ina Fried writes. The company has prioritized aiming enforcement actions at material that could lead to real-world harm.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow