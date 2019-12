At least 58 people died and dozens more were forced to swim to shore after a boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Mauritania, per the AP.

Why it matters: The drownings are one of this year's deadliest disasters among people attempting to make the perilous journey to Europe. The boat was carrying at least 150 people — including women and children — from Gambia and was en route to Spain’s Canary Islands.

