5 fetuses found in D.C. home after indictment in clinic blockade
Five fetuses were removed from a Washington, D.C. home on Wednesday, a day after a federal grand jury indicted nine people for obstructing access to an abortion clinic in the city.
Driving the news: Police raided the home on a quiet block of Capitol Hill row houses after a tip about bio-hazardous material in a basement. The fetuses were collected by the D.C. Medical Examiner on 6th Street SE, police say.
- WUSA9 first reported the story.
- The investigation of the fetuses and home is ongoing.
Details: Federal prosecutors in D.C. allege Lauren Handy, the founder of an anti-abortion group, and eight others worked together in 2020 to “injure, oppress, threaten, and intimidate patients and employees” at a clinic in the District.
- On Oct. 22, 2020, the defendants — most of whom traveled from Massachusetts, New York, and other places — forced entry into the clinic, tripping a nurse and spraining her ankle, prosecutors say.
- They blocked doors using their bodies and with the help of furniture, chains and ropes, according to the indictment.
- Jonathan Darnel, 40, of Arlington, Virginia then live-streamed the blockade on Facebook, according to prosecutors.
The FBI is investigating the case. Defendants each face up to 11 years of prison time and a fine of up to $350,000.