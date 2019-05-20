The number of U.S. measles cases has grown to 880 cases for the year so far, according to new numbers released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday.

By the numbers: 41 new cases that have emerged, in what the CDC characterized as a smaller jump than seen in recent weeks. Oklahoma was newly added to the list of states with cases, now totaling 24. Meanwhile, New York has reported more than 700 cases since the start of 2019, per NYT.

Details: Some states — including Connecticut and Maine — are working to prevent parents from opting out of vaccinating their children, NBC reports.

Earlier this month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill in which parents can no longer cite personal or ideological exemptions to avoid vaccination.

The city of Chicago was also added to the list of communities with a reported case of measles from an international traveler who passed through O’Hare International Airport and other public areas May 16–17, per the Chicago Tribune.

