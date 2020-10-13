16 hours ago - Economy & Business

4. SMBs need more time

Capital and technical assistance are critical, but so is time.

Why it’s important: Thought leaders agreed that knowing or having access to the technology is not enough if these businesses don’t have the time to actually implement those technological strategies.

Experts believe it’s important to focus not just on access to capital but also to have a holistic look into “the life cycle of becoming an entrepreneur.”

  • A small business development expert noted that childcare is a bigger obstacle for women entrepreneurs than access to capital.
  • Another small business leader pointed out that most minority-owned SMBs don’t have the time to invest in their long-term growth because they have to focus on trying to remain open on a week-to-week basis.

Small businesses also need time to apply properly for loans as any time spent away from earning can lead to loss in revenue, a finance leader from a large banking organization said.

The takeaway: SMBs trying to bridge the gap between lack of funding and innovation are in need of time. Technology companies and policymakers should consider different ways in which they can support SMBs to innovate in a time of crisis.

2. Only 45% of SMBs felt digitally prepared for COVID-19

President of 3C Jake Ward and Google's Director of Policy & Public Affairs Mistique Cano.

The pandemic created a greater urgency to adopt digital tools, but small businesses are still faced with 2 key barriers – information and cost.

What this means: SMBs need to reinvent themselves to adapt, but they’re often left behind because they’re “historically under-capitalized,” said President of the Connected Commerce Council (3C) Jake Ward.

The new small business lifeline: digital tools

Businesses leaders confirmed one fact about our shared new normal at the first of three Google virtual Small Business Matters Roundtable events on Thursday: COVID-19 has made it essential for small businesses to digitize their operations once and for all.

Why it’s important: 93% of U.S. small businesses to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) felt an immediate downturn in customer demand, hours of operation and employee headcounts, a newly published Connected Commerce Council (3C) report in partnership with Google found.

First things first: The digital safety net for SMBs post-COVID

Jack Ward, President of 3C, during Google's virtual Small Business Matters Roundatable.

85% of SMBs say COVID-19 made them rethink their approach to digital tools.

Why it’s important: SMBs that are using digital tools, technology services and have access to online marketplaces are more likely to have survived the early days of COVID-19 and become resilient because of it, said Jake Ward, President of the Connected Commerce Council (3C).

