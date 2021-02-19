Hot homes: 4 homes for sale in Tampa Bay, starting at $278K

Sign up for our daily briefing
124 E. Poinsettia St. Photo courtesy of Megan Robinson at Broderick & Associates Inc.
From a Scandinavian bungalow in St. Petersburg to a swanky downtown Tampa condo, there's something for everyone in this week's roundup of the area's hottest homes.
4821 26th Ave. N. — $278,900
Why we love it: A blend of Scandinavian simplicity and bohemian flair, this black cottage has so much charm. Plus, the loft is ideal for a home office, gym, classroom, etc.
- Neighborhood: Disston Heights, St. Pete
- Realtor: Tatum Peterson at McBride Kelly & Associates
- Specs: 2 bed, 1 bath, 1,122 square feet
- Notable features: Cool light fixtures, loft/flex space, vaulted ceilings, modern upgrades.
124 E. Poinsettia St. — $261,000
Why we love it: From the curb appeal to the thick moldings to the gorgeous floors, this historic home has tons of character.
- Neighborhood: Lakeland
- Realtor: Megan Robinson at Broderick & Associates Inc.
- Specs: 3 bed, 1 bath, 1,334 square feet
- Notable features: Great layout, 1930s bungalow style, updated kitchen.
715 Forestview Drive — $449,000
Why we love it: Listing agent and homeowner Lauren Crowley made several updates throughout this beauty, including a new kitchen with a waterfall-edge island and a wine fridge/small bar in the dining room.
- Neighborhood: Woodland Park, Sarasota
- Realtor: Lauren Crowley at Sarasota Land and Homes LLC
- Specs: 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,600 square feet
- Notable features: Fresh updates, four beds, great bathroom, screened-in porch, outdoor living space.
777 N Ashley Dr #1912 — $500,000
Why we love it: Highlights of this swanky downtown condo include the contemporary kitchen, high-end finishes and floor-to-ceiling windows.
- Neighborhood: Downtown Tampa
- Realtor: Alexa Roach at Keller Williams Realty
- Specs: 1 bed, 1 bath, 838 square feet
- Notable features: Views, designer closet, modern kitchen, exposed concrete.
Know of an interesting or unusual home listing in the Tampa region? Tips: brianna.crane@axios.com.
This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.