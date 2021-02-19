Hot homes: 4 homes for sale in Tampa Bay, starting at $278K

From a Scandinavian bungalow in St. Petersburg to a swanky downtown Tampa condo, there's something for everyone in this week's roundup of the area's hottest homes.

Why we love it: A blend of Scandinavian simplicity and bohemian flair, this black cottage has so much charm. Plus, the loft is ideal for a home office, gym, classroom, etc.

Neighborhood: Disston Heights, St. Pete

Disston Heights, St. Pete Realtor: Tatum Peterson at McBride Kelly & Associates

Tatum Peterson at McBride Kelly & Associates Specs: 2 bed, 1 bath, 1,122 square feet

2 bed, 1 bath, 1,122 square feet Notable features: Cool light fixtures, loft/flex space, vaulted ceilings, modern upgrades.

Courtesy of Tatum Peterson at McBride Kelly & Associates

Why we love it: From the curb appeal to the thick moldings to the gorgeous floors, this historic home has tons of character.

Neighborhood: Lakeland

Lakeland Realtor: Megan Robinson at Broderick & Associates Inc.

Megan Robinson at Broderick & Associates Inc. Specs: 3 bed, 1 bath, 1,334 square feet

3 bed, 1 bath, 1,334 square feet Notable features: Great layout, 1930s bungalow style, updated kitchen.

Courtesy of Megan Robinson at Broderick & Associates Inc.

Why we love it: Listing agent and homeowner Lauren Crowley made several updates throughout this beauty, including a new kitchen with a waterfall-edge island and a wine fridge/small bar in the dining room.

Neighborhood: Woodland Park, Sarasota

Woodland Park, Sarasota Realtor: Lauren Crowley at Sarasota Land and Homes LLC

Lauren Crowley at Sarasota Land and Homes LLC Specs: 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,600 square feet

4 bed, 2 bath, 1,600 square feet Notable features: Fresh updates, four beds, great bathroom, screened-in porch, outdoor living space.

Courtesy of Lauren Crowley at Sarasota Land and Homes LLC

Why we love it: Highlights of this swanky downtown condo include the contemporary kitchen, high-end finishes and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Neighborhood: Downtown Tampa

Downtown Tampa Realtor: Alexa Roach at Keller Williams Realty

Alexa Roach at Keller Williams Realty Specs: 1 bed, 1 bath, 838 square feet

1 bed, 1 bath, 838 square feet Notable features: Views, designer closet, modern kitchen, exposed concrete.

Courtesy of Alexa Roach at Keller Williams Realty

Know of an interesting or unusual home listing in the Tampa region? Tips: brianna.crane@axios.com.

