Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Hot homes: 4 homes for sale in Tampa Bay, starting at $278K

124 E. Poinsettia St. Photo courtesy of Megan Robinson at Broderick & Associates Inc.

From a Scandinavian bungalow in St. Petersburg to a swanky downtown Tampa condo, there's something for everyone in this week's roundup of the area's hottest homes.

4821 26th Ave. N. — $278,900

Why we love it: A blend of Scandinavian simplicity and bohemian flair, this black cottage has so much charm. Plus, the loft is ideal for a home office, gym, classroom, etc.

  • Neighborhood: Disston Heights, St. Pete
  • Realtor: Tatum Peterson at McBride Kelly & Associates
  • Specs: 2 bed, 1 bath, 1,122 square feet
  • Notable features: Cool light fixtures, loft/flex space, vaulted ceilings, modern upgrades.
Courtesy of Tatum Peterson at McBride Kelly & Associates
Courtesy of Tatum Peterson at McBride Kelly & Associates
124 E. Poinsettia St. — $261,000

Why we love it: From the curb appeal to the thick moldings to the gorgeous floors, this historic home has tons of character.

  • Neighborhood: Lakeland
  • Realtor: Megan Robinson at Broderick & Associates Inc.
  • Specs: 3 bed, 1 bath, 1,334 square feet
  • Notable features: Great layout, 1930s bungalow style, updated kitchen.
Courtesy of Megan Robinson at Broderick & Associates Inc.
Courtesy of Megan Robinson at Broderick & Associates Inc.
715 Forestview Drive — $449,000

Why we love it: Listing agent and homeowner Lauren Crowley made several updates throughout this beauty, including a new kitchen with a waterfall-edge island and a wine fridge/small bar in the dining room.

  • Neighborhood: Woodland Park, Sarasota
  • Realtor: Lauren Crowley at Sarasota Land and Homes LLC
  • Specs: 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,600 square feet
  • Notable features: Fresh updates, four beds, great bathroom, screened-in porch, outdoor living space.
Courtesy of Lauren Crowley at Sarasota Land and Homes LLC
Courtesy of Lauren Crowley at Sarasota Land and Homes LLC
Courtesy of Lauren Crowley at Sarasota Land and Homes LLC
777 N Ashley Dr #1912 — $500,000

Why we love it: Highlights of this swanky downtown condo include the contemporary kitchen, high-end finishes and floor-to-ceiling windows.

  • Neighborhood: Downtown Tampa
  • Realtor: Alexa Roach at Keller Williams Realty
  • Specs: 1 bed, 1 bath, 838 square feet
  • Notable features: Views, designer closet, modern kitchen, exposed concrete.
Courtesy of Alexa Roach at Keller Williams Realty
Courtesy of Alexa Roach at Keller Williams Realty

Know of an interesting or unusual home listing in the Tampa region? Tips: brianna.crane@axios.com.

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
41 mins ago - Health

Vaccine supply expected to surge soon

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The U.S. supply of coronavirus vaccines is expected to significantly expand over the next few months, with more than enough doses available to vaccinate all U.S. adults before the end of July, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: If manufacturing goes according to plan, the intense competition for shots will end relatively soon, and attention will turn instead to increasing vaccine uptake.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Living with climate catastrophe

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

From stronger storms to Arctic warming to California fires, rising atmospheric carbon levels mean there's no escaping the fallout from global warming. Now, we're plunged into a new world of managing the consequences.

Why it matters: Some regions will require power grids more prepared for extreme heat and cold. But the needs go far beyond power systems to building codes, workplace regulations and design and placement of infrastructure.

Stef W. Kight
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Gerrymandering is about to get even more chaotic

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The next round of congressional redistricting is shaping up to be a mess, beset by even more complications and lawsuits than usual.

Why it matters: This process will likely help Republicans pick up seats in the House in 2022. Beyond that, though, the pandemic and the Trump administration's handling of the Census have made this round of redistricting especially fraught — and states will be locked into the results for a decade.

