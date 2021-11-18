The 25 highest-paid coaches in U.S. sports all make at least $8 million and include 14 from the NFL, seven from the NBA and four from college, per a new report from Sportico.

Top 10: Bill Belichick ($18M), Pete Carroll ($12M), Sean Payton ($12M), Andy Reid ($12M), Gregg Popovich ($11.5M), Mike Tomlin ($11.5M), Nick Saban ($10.7M), Jimbo Fisher ($9.5M), Kyle Shanahan ($9.5M), Steve Kerr ($9.5M).

What to watch: Michigan State is reportedly set to offer Mel Tucker a historic 10-year, $95 million extension.

