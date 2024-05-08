🏃 Catch up quick

😶 Grayscale ether futures ETF application was pulled. (Decrypt)

🔐 Founders Fund led a $13.2 million seed round in a cryptography startup that builds on EigenLayer, the restaking giant. (CoinDesk)

🔮 Trading firm Arbelos Market raised $28 million in a round led by Dragonfly Capital. (CoinDesk)

🎟 Sophon raised $60 million for its layer-2 network by selling permission slips to operate nodes on the network. (The Block)

🏛️ What we're watching: The House is expected to vote later today on whether to overturn an SEC staff bulletin that banks say undercuts their ability to custody digital assets.