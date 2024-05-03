🇦🇪 TON, and regulatory arbitrage

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios
The fact that Telegram is based in Dubai has made a cryptocurrency linked to the mega-messaging app attractive to the original hedge fund for blockchain investment.
Between the lines: Pantera Capital yesterday announced it was backing the TON network, done through an eight-figure investment entirely in TON tokens, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Context: The technology behind toncoin (TON) originated within Telegram HQ, and Pavel Durov's company has integrated the cryptocurrency borne of that tech since.
Flashback: In the depths of the crypto doldrums last year, trading tokens on Telegram was one bright spot.
What we're watching: Telegram plans to launch a toncoin-powered ads network within its Channels, which have been its killer application.
