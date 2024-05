🇳🇬 Binance Nigeria's money laundering trial has been delayed to May 17; Tigran Gambaryan's bail hearing is set for the same day. (CoinDesk)

🤓 Payments giant Block chief Jack Dorsey is pushing a new bitcoin buying strategy. (CoinDesk)

🥧 Eigen Foundation pivoted from initial plans on EIGEN token allocations after garnering some community criticism. (Unchained)