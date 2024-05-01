📢 Catch up quick

😮 Tether's latest attestation report, conducted by BDO Italia, shows a record $4.5 billion net profit for the first quarter of the year. (Tether)

⛏️ A publicly listed coal mining company called Alliance Resource Partners said it is mining bitcoin during its first-quarter earnings call. (Decrypt)

🥷 At least six teams are working in stealth mode on building the EigenLayer of Solana. (CoinDesk)

🫣 A New Yorker was sentenced to 18 years in prison for using crypto to fund terrorist groups operating in Syria. (New York Times)