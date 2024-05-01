Skip to main content
11 mins ago - Economy

📢 Catch up quick

headshot
headshot
Illustration of a hand holding a glowing green cube-shaped stopwatch

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

😮 Tether's latest attestation report, conducted by BDO Italia, shows a record $4.5 billion net profit for the first quarter of the year. (Tether)

⛏️ A publicly listed coal mining company called Alliance Resource Partners said it is mining bitcoin during its first-quarter earnings call. (Decrypt)

🥷 At least six teams are working in stealth mode on building the EigenLayer of Solana. (CoinDesk)

🫣 A New Yorker was sentenced to 18 years in prison for using crypto to fund terrorist groups operating in Syria. (New York Times)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Crypto in your inbox.

Read the full edition