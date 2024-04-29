HOLD/PREWRITE - - Senate unveils changes to Electoral Count Act TKTK

A bipartisan group of senators on TKTK unveiled changes to the Electoral Count Act in an effort to clarify the role of the vice president and Congress in certifying election results. Why it matters: The Senate proposal comes as the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the Capitol riot seeks to link former President Trump to the violence of that day — and uncover his efforts to exploit aspects of the centuries-old law.

Driving the news: Trump and his allies sought to subvert the Electoral Count Act by pressuring former Vice President Mike Pence to block certification of the 2020 election.

Senators for months have been working on legislation to clarify certain aspects of the bill before the 2024 election and before the House is poised to be under Republican control, Politico notes.

The proposed changes say that the vice president's role in the election certification process is ceremonial and can't reject electors. [confirm]

The proposal also creates more stringent requirements for Congress to object to the certification of a state's electors and amends presidential transition rules, the Washington Post reported this week. [confirm]

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) have been leading negotiations on the proposed legislation.

The big picture: The legislation falls short of the changes to voting rights that Democrats sought earlier this year, but lawmakers say it's an important step to try to safeguard elections before 2024.

"We've got a substantial base where we agree. We've eliminated the things where we couldn't find common ground," Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) told NBC News last week.

