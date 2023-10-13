Biden team tees up billions for hydrogen

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Energy Department this morning unveiled plans to provide $7 billion to spur regional "hubs" for producing climate-friendly hydrogen.

Why it matters: It's the largest U.S. effort yet to spur production using renewables, nuclear energy, or carbon capture. But there's a long and uncertain road to the projects becoming reality.

Hydrogen could help decarbonize industries like heavy trucking, steel and power.

The big picture: Officials hope the initiative under the bipartisan infrastructure law will eventually spur over $40 billion in private investment.

The hubs — involving corporate giants, public agencies and others — are designed to "kickstart" a national network of producers, consumers, and "connective infrastructure."

State of play: DOE estimates the projects will together create tens of thousands of jobs and produce 3 million metric tons of hydrogen annually.

Use of this hydrogen could cut CO2 by "roughly equivalent to combined annual emissions of 5.5 million gasoline-powered cars," DOE said.

🗞️ Driving the news: Seven regional consortia selected for award negotiations include...

The Appalachian Hydrogen Hub that ties together efforts in West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania. It aims to use the region's ample gas supplies to produce hydrogen while capturing process emissions.

that ties together efforts in West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania. It aims to use the region's ample gas supplies to produce hydrogen while capturing process emissions. The Midwest Hydrogen Hub , which aims to use renewable, natural gas, and nuclear, DOE said.

, which aims to use renewable, natural gas, and nuclear, DOE said. The California Hydrogen Hub, which envisions production using renewable inputs, with a focus on decarbonizing heavy trucking and port operations.

Yes, but: A lot needs to break right. It's a phased process, starting with design, then permitting and lining up financing, and finally building projects, officials said.

And the Treasury Department is still writing heavily lobbied rules of the road for Inflation Reduction Act tax subsidies.

Their structure will help determine how quickly — or not — the industry scales.

Go deeper: Project descriptions ... AP coverage