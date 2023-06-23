Quality Reach, on the Beach

Share on email (opens in new window)

On Wednesday, June 21, Axios senior media reporter Sara Fischer and Axios Pro Media Deals reporter Kerry Flynn hosted conversations at an event in Cannes, France, exploring how brands are targeting content by interests in a privacy-first world that is phasing out cookies. Guests included The Trade Desk founder and CEO Jeff Green, FOX senior vice president of data strategy and sales innovation Dan Callahan, and Reddit COO Jen Wong.

A View from the Top sponsored segment featured Integral Ad Science chief commercial officer Yannis Dosios.

Jeff Green discussed how new solutions for ad targeting that are being developed today are preparing for a cookie-less future.

On how Universal ID differentiates from cookies: “It is completely different. But the way that we designed this is we started by saying, what would we want as consumers? I want to be able to take my privacy settings with me, I want the right to be forgotten, which is exactly what GDPR created legislation for.”

Dan Callahan highlighted the large role that sports and live rights play for advertisers.

On sports in the FOX portfolio: “Sports is the belle of the ball, right? We’ve ran the numbers, and 98 of the top telecasts last year were sport events, all 100 were live…and I think it’s a great place for brands to reach a massive audience succinctly at scale.”

Jen Wong explained how brands aim to balance showing up on Reddit without making the platform’s conversational nature feel too commercialized.

On advertising on Reddit: “Reddit is one of the most human platforms. In that it’s humans, individuals, talking to each other, and so what’s important from a brand perspective is to show up in that way…it’s our job to help brands learn and listen and understand how to show up, and when they do, it’s incredible.”

In the View from the Top segment, Yannis Dosios pointed out how AI and natural language processing are current trends for analyzing context in advertising.

“It’s less about who the person is and where they live, it’s what is the content that they are consuming, understanding that content, and then being able to optimize your advertising based on that content.”

Thank you to Integral Ad Science for sponsoring this event.