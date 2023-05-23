Runway incursions trend downwards after recent spate of near-disasters

The rate of serious runway incursions is trending downwards, per Federal Aviation Administration data out Tuesday.

Why it matters: The FAA, airlines and other stakeholders have been striving to reduce the number of incursions following a spate of alarming near-disasters in recent months.

There were 0.44 serious incursions per 1 million takeoffs and landings in April, down from nearly 1.0 in January.

Yes, but: April's figure was double that of March, when there were just 0.22 serious incursions per million takeoffs and landings.

What they're saying: "Our efforts are working, but we must remain vigilant and continue to find ways to prevent close calls from happening at all," Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said in a statement.

Be smart: A runway incursion occurs any time an aircraft is on a runway when it's not supposed to be — say, for example, if pilots taxi onto an active runway without controllers' permission.

Meanwhile: The FAA announced Monday more than $100 million in funding to build or reconfigure taxiways and install new lighting systems meant to prevent incursions at 12 airports nationwide.