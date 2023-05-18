Share on email (opens in new window)

We've got "Ant-Man," a '90s movie remake and a heap of documentaries in this week's guide.

Here’s a look at what's coming to streaming services this weekend.

"High Desert" on Apple TV+

A new dark comedy series starring Patricia Arquette and Brad Garrett about a drug addict who decides to start a new life after the death of her mother. Available now.

The "Ant-Man" trilogy ends with an adventure that takes Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne's entire family into the Quantum Realm. Available now.

"Selling Sunset" on Netflix

The Oppenheim Group's top realtors return for a sixth season to sell more houses and throw more shade. Available Friday.

"McGregor Forever" on Netflix

An all-access docuseries about the life and career of one of the UFC's most iconic figures. Available now.

"The Family Stallone" on Paramount+

Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone brings cameras inside his home for a new reality series starring himself, his wife and their three daughters. Available now.

"White Men Can't Jump" on Hulu

Sinqua Walls and rapper Jack Harlow star in this retelling of the 1992 classic film about LA streetball hustling culture. Available Friday.

"Working: What We Do All Day" on Netflix

Narrated by President Barack Obama, this docuseries explores the modern world of labor in America and dares to ask why people go to work. Available now.

"XO, Kitty" on Netflix

If you couldn't get enough of her in "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" and its sequels, "XO, Kitty" follows Lara Jean's little sister (Kitty) as she goes on her own journey to find love. Available now.

"Air: A Story of Greatness" on Prime Video

Catch up quick: The film based on true events is now available to stream. Starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Chris Tucker and Viola Davis, "Air" tells the story of the birth of Michael Jordan's iconic sneaker line.

"Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss" on Peacock

Known for playing Dwight in "The Office," Rainn Wilson hosts a new show about the happiest and unhappiest societies on the planet. Available now.

"Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl" on Hulu

"Queenmaker" documents the socialite era of the 2000s, when rich young women were trying to be the next Paris Hilton. One blog stood out for praising women who were ridiculed by mainstream media. This documentary uncovers the story behind this blog and its unlikely author. Available now.

"Love to Love You, Donna Summer" on HBO Max