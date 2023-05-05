33 mins ago - World
Serbia reels from second mass shooting in 2 days
A drive-by shooting in Serbia late Thursday left at least eight people dead and 10 others wounded, state media report.
The big picture: The attack near the town of Mladenovac, south of the Serbian capital, Belgrade, was the second mass shooting in two days in a country that the BBC notes has 39.1 firearms per 100 people due to the Balkan wars of the 1990s, but where mass shootings are rare.
Zoom in: Police issued a warrant for the arrest of the 21-year-old man suspected of carrying out what Serbian Interior Minister Bratislav Gašić described as "a terrorist act," Radio Television of Serbia reported on Friday morning.
- Investigators said the gunman shot at people randomly from a car using an automatic weapon.
- On Wednesday, a teenage boy opened fire at Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in Belgrade, where he's a student, and killed eight children and a security guard.
- Police believe the seventh-grader used his father's gun, according to the Serbian Interior Ministry.
Editor's note: This article has been updated with additional details throughout.