33 mins ago - World

Serbia reels from second mass shooting in 2 days

Rebecca Falconer
A masked policeman secures an area in the village of Dubona near the town of Mladenovac, about 60 kilometres (37 miles) south of Serbia's capital Belgrade, on May 05

A masked police officer secures an area in the village of Dubona near the town of Mladenovac, south of Serbia's capital Belgrade, on Friday. Photo: Andrej Isakovic/AFP via Getty Images

A drive-by shooting in Serbia late Thursday left at least eight people dead and 10 others wounded, state media report.

The big picture: The attack near the town of Mladenovac, south of the Serbian capital, Belgrade, was the second mass shooting in two days in a country that the BBC notes has 39.1 firearms per 100 people due to the Balkan wars of the 1990s, but where mass shootings are rare.

Zoom in: Police issued a warrant for the arrest of the 21-year-old man suspected of carrying out what Serbian Interior Minister Bratislav Gašić described as "a terrorist act," Radio Television of Serbia reported on Friday morning.

  • Investigators said the gunman shot at people randomly from a car using an automatic weapon.
  • On Wednesday, a teenage boy opened fire at Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in Belgrade, where he's a student, and killed eight children and a security guard.
  • Police believe the seventh-grader used his father's gun, according to the Serbian Interior Ministry.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with additional details throughout.

