Malcolm X's family to sue CIA, FBI, NYPD over assassination

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump (center), joined by the daughters of Malcolm X, Ilyasah Shabazz (left) and Malaak Shabazz, speaks during a press conference at the Shabazz Center in New York City on Feb. 21. Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Family members of Malcolm X announced Tuesday they intend to sue the FBI, the CIA and the New York Police Department for their handling of the civil rights leader's 1965 assassination.

Driving the news: The family claims new information has come to light that alleges conspiracy and the fraudulent concealment of evidence in the assassination of Malcolm X, civil rights attorney Ben Crump said during a news conference.

They are seeking $100 million in damages, according to Crump.

What they're saying: "For years, our family has fought for the truth to come to light concerning his murder and we'd like our father to receive the justice that he deserves," Malcolm X's daughter Ilyasah Shabazz said at the press conference.

She accused various government agencies of fraudulently concealing evidence that they "conspired to and executed their plan to assassinate Malcolm X," Reuters reports.

"It's not just about the trigger men. It's also about those who conspired with the trigger men to do this dastardly deed," Crump said, adding that he intends to get depositions from any individual that has relevant information.

The NYPD declined to comment on pending litigation. The CIA and FBI did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Of note: Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam were wrongfully convicted in 1966 of killing Malcolm X. Following decades in prison, the two men were exonerated in November 2021.

The city of New York agreed to pay $26 million in lawsuit settlements filed on behalf of the two men. The state of New York agreed to pay out an additional $10 million, totaling $36 million.

The big picture: The lawsuit comes on the 58th anniversary of the Black civil rights leader's assassination — one of the most high-profile murders of the civil rights era.

Scholars and civil rights advocates have alleged police and federal agents played a role in the civil rights icon's death.

Flashback: The family of Malcolm X unveiled a letter in 2021, purportedly written by a now-deceased police officer, alleging that the NYPD and FBI were behind the assassination.