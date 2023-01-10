Skip to main content
Mexican president calls on Biden to end U.S. "disdain" for Latin America

Rebecca Falconer
President Joe Biden and President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador shake hands at the '2023 North American Leaders' Summit at Palacio Nacional on January 09, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico.

President Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador shake hands during a welcome ceremony as part of the 2023 North American Leaders' Summit at Palacio Nacionalin Mexico City, Mexico, on Monday. Photo: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on President Biden Monday to improve relations between the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean during their bilateral meeting in Mexico City.

Driving the news: López Obrador made the comments after warmly greeting the U.S. President and first lady Jill Biden, who are in the Mexican capital on their first foreign trip of 2023 for the North American Leaders' Summit.

What they're saying: "This is the moment for us to determine to do away with this abandonment, this disdain, and this forgetfulness for Latin America and the Caribbean," López Obrador said, per AP.

  • Biden responded by saying "unfortunately our responsibility just doesn't end in the Western Hemisphere," but said the U.S. had spent "tens of billions of dollars" on the region.
