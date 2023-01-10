President Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador shake hands during a welcome ceremony as part of the 2023 North American Leaders' Summit at Palacio Nacionalin Mexico City, Mexico, on Monday. Photo: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on President Biden Monday to improve relations between the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean during their bilateral meeting in Mexico City.

Driving the news: López Obrador made the comments after warmly greeting the U.S. President and first lady Jill Biden, who are in the Mexican capital on their first foreign trip of 2023 for the North American Leaders' Summit.

What they're saying: "This is the moment for us to determine to do away with this abandonment, this disdain, and this forgetfulness for Latin America and the Caribbean," López Obrador said, per AP.