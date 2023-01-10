1 hour ago - World
Mexican president calls on Biden to end U.S. "disdain" for Latin America
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on President Biden Monday to improve relations between the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean during their bilateral meeting in Mexico City.
Driving the news: López Obrador made the comments after warmly greeting the U.S. President and first lady Jill Biden, who are in the Mexican capital on their first foreign trip of 2023 for the North American Leaders' Summit.
What they're saying: "This is the moment for us to determine to do away with this abandonment, this disdain, and this forgetfulness for Latin America and the Caribbean," López Obrador said, per AP.
- Biden responded by saying "unfortunately our responsibility just doesn't end in the Western Hemisphere," but said the U.S. had spent "tens of billions of dollars" on the region.