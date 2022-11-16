Pence "closing the door" on testifying before Jan. 6 committee

Former Vice President Mike Pence visits the Fox News Channel studios on Nov. 16, 2022, in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence said on CBS's "Face the Nation" that he's "closing the door" on testifying before the Jan. 6 committee.

Driving the news: "Congress has no right to my testimony," he said in a preview for an interview airing Sunday.

"I believe it would establish terrible precedent for the Congress to summon a vice president of the United States to speak about deliberations that took place at the White House," Pence continued.

What he's saying: "The partisan nature of the January 6 committee has been a disappointment to me," Pence said, adding that he'd hoped it would be "nonpartisan" and "non-political."

