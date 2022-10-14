19 mins ago - Technology
You can now text the city of Aventura
You up? The city of Aventura is.
Driving the news: The city just launched a new text message line where residents can chat with city employees and receive city updates on their phone.
Why it matters: Aventura is trying to cater to older residents who may not receive email updates from the city, while giving the public a way to let staff know about broken traffic lights or other issues in their area.
- City spokesperson Evan Ross told Axios he believes Aventura is the first city in Florida to test out text message communications with real people on the other end.
- Other cities send out automated messages via text or email.
How it works: Residents can text NEWS to (305) 677-8878 to sign up.
- You can choose to receive government news, information about local events, updates on construction and more.
- You can also text the number to chat with a city employee, who will monitor messages during the day and respond when necessary.
Thought bubble: I want to see a city open a BeReal account so we can snoop on our elected leaders.