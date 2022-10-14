Skip to main content
19 mins ago - Technology

You can now text the city of Aventura

Deirdra Funcheon
A iPhone contact with "City of Aventura" as the recipient.

Screenshot: Martin Vassolo/Axios

You up? The city of Aventura is.

Driving the news: The city just launched a new text message line where residents can chat with city employees and receive city updates on their phone.

Why it matters: Aventura is trying to cater to older residents who may not receive email updates from the city, while giving the public a way to let staff know about broken traffic lights or other issues in their area.

  • City spokesperson Evan Ross told Axios he believes Aventura is the first city in Florida to test out text message communications with real people on the other end.
  • Other cities send out automated messages via text or email.

How it works: Residents can text NEWS to (305) 677-8878 to sign up.

  • You can choose to receive government news, information about local events, updates on construction and more.
  • You can also text the number to chat with a city employee, who will monitor messages during the day and respond when necessary.

Thought bubble: I want to see a city open a BeReal account so we can snoop on our elected leaders.

