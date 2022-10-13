Thousands without power as heavy rains, flooding hit southeastern Australia
Heavy rains in southeastern Australia left thousands of homes without power as flooding resulted in emergency services conducting multiple rescues across the region on Thursday.
Threat level: Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecaster Jonathan How warned more heavy rainfall that could lead to "life-threatening flash-flooding" was "on the way" as evacuations orders and warnings were issued across Victoria, New South Wales and the island state of Tasmania.
- Victoria's State Emergency Service said it had responded to 30 flood-related rescues as schools were closed across the state.
- Rescues also took place in Tasmania.
The big picture: At least 20 people have died in Australia this year due to widespread flooding that climate scientists say have been driven by climate change and La Niña conditions present for a third-straight year in the Pacific.
