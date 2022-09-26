2 hours ago - Science
Powerful typhoon floods northern Philippines
Homes across the northern Philippines were flooded and without power on Monday after the deadly Typhoon Noru swept through.
The big picture: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flew over flood-affected regions on Monday to survey the damage from the most powerful typhoon to strike the country this year.
- Gov. Daniel Fernando of Bulacan province, north of Manila, told local media five rescue workers were killed after the storm struck Sunday.
Context: Climate change is enabling typhoons and hurricanes to dump more rainfall, Axios' climate and energy reporter Andrew Freedman notes.
- Research indicates the intensity and frequency of such storms is increasing with climate change.