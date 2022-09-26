Powerful typhoon floods northern Philippines

Homes across the northern Philippines were flooded and without power on Monday after the deadly Typhoon Noru swept through.

The big picture: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flew over flood-affected regions on Monday to survey the damage from the most powerful typhoon to strike the country this year.

Gov. Daniel Fernando of Bulacan province, north of Manila, told local media five rescue workers were killed after the storm struck Sunday.

Context: Climate change is enabling typhoons and hurricanes to dump more rainfall, Axios' climate and energy reporter Andrew Freedman notes.