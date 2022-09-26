Skip to main content
Powerful typhoon floods northern Philippines

Rebecca Falconer
A resident enters his flooded home in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Noru in San Ildefonso, Bulacan province on September 26.
A resident enters his flooded home in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Noru in San Ildefonso, in the Bulacan province of the Philippines on Monday. Photo: Ted Aljibe/AFP via Getty Images

Homes across the northern Philippines were flooded and without power on Monday after the deadly Typhoon Noru swept through.

The big picture: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flew over flood-affected regions on Monday to survey the damage from the most powerful typhoon to strike the country this year.

  • Gov. Daniel Fernando of Bulacan province, north of Manila, told local media five rescue workers were killed after the storm struck Sunday.

Context: Climate change is enabling typhoons and hurricanes to dump more rainfall, Axios' climate and energy reporter Andrew Freedman notes.

