Albert Pujols and Roger Federer enjoy storybook endings

Sports often play out like movies. But even Hollywood couldn't script better endings for Albert Pujols and Roger Federer.

Driving the news: The two legends made Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, a day to remember, with Pujols hitting his 700th home run and Federer saying farewell to tennis.

Pujols' 389-foot blast was the defining moment of his resurgent, final season — the kind baseball rarely allows.

Federer played his final match alongside his fierce rival, Rafael Nadal, who held his hand and cried as the curtain closed.

The big picture: Plenty of athletes have ridden off into the sunset, but few have ended their careers with the sense of closure that Pujols and Federer appear to have. Both seem so at peace.

"I'm not chasing anything," Pujols, 42, said last week when asked if the march to 700 was wearing on him.

"It's been a wonderful day," said Federer, 41, who chose to end his career surrounded by his peers. "I told the guys I'm happy, I'm not sad."

The bottom line: Whether through historic achievement or poetic design, Pujols and Federer sent emotional shockwaves through the sports world on Friday. How lucky we were to witness it.