F1 returns from break with nine races left

F1 returns from its summer break on Sunday for the Belgian Grand Prix, the first of nine remaining races on the 2022 calendar.

Why it matters: Unless the challengers make some big moves in a hurry, the driver and constructors' championships could be wrapped up pretty soon.

Where it stands: With all due respect to the seven other teams and their 14 drivers, the stretch run is all about three teams and six drivers.

Red Bull (431 points): Their enormous lead is a team effort, with Sergio Pérez (173) in third place. But it's reigning champ Max Verstappen (258) who's won eight races, putting Michael Schumacher's single-season record of 13 victories in play.

Ferrari (334): Given Charles Leclerc's (178) numerous troubles this season, still being in second feels like a miracle. If he and Carlos Sainz (156) clean things up, maybe they can challenge Red Bull.

Mercedes (304): Seven-time champ Lewis Hamilton (146) and George Russell (158) have combined for seven podiums in their past five races after just four in their first eight. It may be too little too late, but they've got lots of momentum heading into Belgium.

Looking ahead: Here's what the schedule looks like the rest of the way:

🇧🇪 Aug. 28: Belgian GP

Belgian GP 🇳🇱 Sept. 4: Dutch GP

Dutch GP 🇮🇹 Sept. 11: Italian GP

Italian GP 🇸🇬 Oct. 2: Singapore GP

Singapore GP 🇯🇵 Oct. 9: Japanese GP

Japanese GP 🇺🇸 Oct. 23: U.S. GP

U.S. GP 🇲🇽 Oct. 30: Mexican GP

Mexican GP 🇧🇷 Nov. 13: Brazilian GP

Brazilian GP 🇦🇪 Nov. 20: Abu Dhabi GP

