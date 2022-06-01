Tulsa police: "Catastrophic scene," multiple fatalities after shooting at medical building

A shooter opened fire inside an Oklahoma medical building, killing at least four people on Wednesday, law enforcement officials said.

Driving the news: It is the latest shooting following the Uvalde elementary school massacre last week, which left 19 kids and two adults dead, and the attack at a Buffalo supermarket in May that killed ten people.

Police confirmed the alleged shooter had died and believed "it’s self-inflicted." Law enforcement added that four others had died in addition to the alleged shooter.

The alleged shooter, who officials had yet to identify, had both a handgun and a rifle during the attack, Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish said on Wednesday.

Dalgleish added that it was unclear whether the gunman had been targeting someone in particular.

Details: Officers, who heard shots as they arrived on the scene, were not injured in the incident, police said.

The police said that they believe most of the shooting took place on the second floor of the Natalie Medical Building on the campus of St. Francis Hospital.

The building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the scene, a spokesperson said, per AP.

What they're saying: Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said there were multiple injuries and "some, unfortunately, were killed," per AP.

He described the inside of the building as a "catastrophic scene."

Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) said that the shooting in Tulsa was “a senseless act of violence and hatred.”

President Biden has been briefed on the shooting, the White House confirmed. The president is "closely monitoring the situation and has reached out to state and local officials to offer support," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Twitter Wednesday night.

