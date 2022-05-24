14 students, teacher dead in Texas elementary school shooting, Abbott says

Fourteen students and one teacher are dead after a gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday afternoon.

The latest: Abbott said the suspect entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas with a handgun and may have had a rifle, though that has not been confirmed. The governor said the shooter, an 18-year-old male who was local to Uvalde, was dead.

Robb Elementary School is located about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has been briefed on the shooting, Marsha Espinosa, the assistant secretary of public affairs for DHS, tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) responded to the shooting "to provide support, including medical aid," she said.

"DHS is actively coordinating with federal, state, and local partners, and will continue to provide the Department’s full support," she added.

Details: Uvalde Memorial Hospital said in a Facebook post that two individuals who arrived at UMH were deceased. No details on their ages were available.

UMH said it received 13 children by ambulance or buses for treatment.

The hospital has asked for people to "refrain from coming to the hospital at this time."

University Health in San Antonio, Texas, confirmed in a tweet the university hospital received a child and adult from the school.