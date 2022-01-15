Sign up for our daily briefing

Box office sales bounce back in 2021, but trail 2019 numbers

Kierra Frazier

Photo: Noam Galai/WireImage

Box offices in the U.S. earned $4.5 billion during 2021, a 101% increase from 2020 sales but still nearly 60% less than what they made in 2019, CNN reports citing Comscore.

The big picture: Analysts don't expect the box office to recover meaningfully until 2022 despite blockbuster hits like "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

  • "2022 is when we can start to assess what we've learned over the past many months and then perhaps make bold statements about the future of the industry," Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian told Axios in September.

Details: Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Boxoffice.com, told CNN that 2022 could be a better year for the box office given the slate of new releases coming, though it's ultimately up to movie theaters and what they offer the public.

  • Marvel, the biggest blockbuster brand, is set to release "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness," "Thor: Love and Thunder" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in 2022.
  • Horror films such as Jordan Peele's "Nope" and action films like "Top Gun: Maverick" with Tom Cruise will also be released in 2022.

Yes, but: Online movie streaming also became popular over the pandemic and some of the films released this year may also send movies to streaming services to boost sales, per CNN.

  • When the box office gets back to its peak of $40 billion like it did in 2019 will be determined by "the overall consumer base" who "will continue to be abnormally divided between those going back, those wanting to go back, and those who won't go back nearly as often as they used to," Robbins said, per CNN.

Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
Updated 21 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Earth's climate went off the rails in 2021, reports show

Temperature departures from average in degrees Celsius during 2021. (Berkeley Earth).

Global warming became local to a new and devastating extent in 2021, with the year ranking as the sixth-warmest on record, according to new, independent data from NASA, NOAA and Berkeley Earth.

Why it matters: Each year's data adds to the relentless long-term trend, which shows rapid warming due overwhelmingly to human-caused greenhouse gas emissions during the past several decades in particular.

Go deeper
Caitlin Owens
4 hours ago - Health

Concerns grow over CDC's isolation guidelines

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

New data suggests that people with the Omicron variant frequently stay infectious for longer than five days, raising concerns about the CDC's updated isolation guidelines.

Why it matters: Experts say the issue could be resolved by using rapid tests to determine whether it is safe to exit isolation, but the CDC has not recommended a negative test as a condition to end isolation.

Go deeper
Zachary BasuDave Lawler
5 hours ago - World

Biden boxed in on Ukraine

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Biden administration is pushing to get Congress, Europe and Ukraine on the same page as it tries to deter Russia from invading Ukraine — all while knowing that the decisive factor will ultimately be the whims of Vladimir Putin.

Why it matters: Officials from virtually all sides are warning that the risk of a large-scale, conventional war on the European continent is greater than at any time since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Few agree on how to stop it.

Go deeper