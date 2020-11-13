Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

What we're driving: 2021 Nissan Rogue

2021 Nissan Rogue interior. Photo: Nissan

The redesigned 2021 Nissan Rogue has arrived, and it is vastly improved over the outgoing model.

The big picture: The Rogue is Nissan's best-seller, but the automaker has been known to push it with discounts. Now the Rogue seems capable of competing on its own merits against leading crossover utilities like the Honda CR-V and Toyota Rav4.

  • It features an upscale interior, including quilted leather seats on the Platinum version and a digital dashboard.
  • The 181-hp, 2.5-liter engine gets an EPA-estimated 28-30 mpg.
  • Pricing starts at $26,650 and goes up to $36,830 for the Platinum AWD model.

What's new: Nissan is billing the roomy and practical Rogue as a "family hub," and has spent as much attention on the back seats as the front seats.

  • The rear doors open extra-wide — almost 90 degrees — making it way easier to get a car seat in and out.
  • There's a huge panoramic glass roof and rear passengers can now adjust the climate controls themselves.

Tech and safety are the big story for the Rogue.

  • Besides the digital instrument cluster, it's available with a large head-up display, a 9.0-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 360-degree camera system.
  • An enhanced version of Nissan's ProPilot Assist helps control acceleration, braking and steering in stop-and-go traffic and on long drives.
  • The latest version also links to the car's navigation system, automatically slowing for curves or highway exits.

The bottom line: The Rogue is a very worthy contender for your next family car.

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Updated 10 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Workers want their bosses to do better on climate

Data: KPMG; Table: Axios Visuals

Corporate climate performance plays a role in how workers think about their employers, not to mention talent recruitment and loss, per a KPMG survey.

Why it matters: The outlook from directors and top executives from hundreds of companies provides some interesting data points on how the corporate world is and isn't addressing climate change.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

More than 130 Secret Service officers reportedly under coronavirus quarantine

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

More than 130 Secret Service officers are quarantining due to positive coronavirus tests or exposure to a co-worker who has tested positive, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Officials told the Post that they believe the cases at least partly stem from President Trump's run of campaign rallies before Election Day. The number of officers forced off-duty — roughly 10% of its core security team — could stress the Secret Service at large, forcing overtime and missed days off to make up for the strain.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
3 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Biden may use financial pressure to drive climate policy

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Joe Biden's presidency could bring new efforts to use regulation on Wall Street and action from the Fed and the Treasury to press big companies to take climate change more seriously.

Why it matters: There's a lot of pent-up interest in employing financial regulation to promote better disclosure of climate-related risks and to pressure companies to cut emissions.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow