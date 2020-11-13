What we're driving: 2021 Nissan Rogue

The redesigned 2021 Nissan Rogue has arrived, and it is vastly improved over the outgoing model.

The big picture: The Rogue is Nissan's best-seller, but the automaker has been known to push it with discounts. Now the Rogue seems capable of competing on its own merits against leading crossover utilities like the Honda CR-V and Toyota Rav4.

It features an upscale interior, including quilted leather seats on the Platinum version and a digital dashboard.

The 181-hp, 2.5-liter engine gets an EPA-estimated 28-30 mpg.

Pricing starts at $26,650 and goes up to $36,830 for the Platinum AWD model.

What's new: Nissan is billing the roomy and practical Rogue as a "family hub," and has spent as much attention on the back seats as the front seats.

The rear doors open extra-wide — almost 90 degrees — making it way easier to get a car seat in and out.

There's a huge panoramic glass roof and rear passengers can now adjust the climate controls themselves.

Tech and safety are the big story for the Rogue.

Besides the digital instrument cluster, it's available with a large head-up display, a 9.0-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 360-degree camera system.

An enhanced version of Nissan's ProPilot Assist helps control acceleration, braking and steering in stop-and-go traffic and on long drives.

The latest version also links to the car's navigation system, automatically slowing for curves or highway exits.

The bottom line: The Rogue is a very worthy contender for your next family car.