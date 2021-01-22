What we're driving: 2021 Mazda6 Carbon edition

Sign up for our daily briefing
2021 Mazda6 Carbon Edition. Photo: Mazda
This week I'm driving the 2021 Mazda6 Carbon edition, the most fun I've had in a midsize sedan in a while.
The big picture: Sedans are passé these days, as most buyers are gravitating toward SUVs and crossovers. Even so, Mazda is by far the most fun-to-drive car in its segment — engaging and athletic yet also quiet and refined.
- The Carbon Edition is a new appearance package, featuring an exclusive Polymetal Gray paint job, coupled with a striking red leather interior, that makes a great-looking car even better.
Yes, but: Unlike most midsize sedans, it doesn't offer a hybrid option.
- Instead there are two engine choices: the 187-horsepower standard four-cylinder, or a turbocharged option for up to 250 horsepower.
- The base engine gets an EPA-rated 26 mpg in the city and 35 mpg on the highway, while the turbo gets 23 mpg city/31 mpg highway.
Inside, the Mazda6 feels upscale, especially in the $33,745 Carbon Edition I drove.
- Every Mazda 6 now has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with wireless connectivity in the more expensive versions.
- Still, I'm not a fan of the controls in Mazda's entertainment system, or the layers of commands to merely change radio stations.
- It's been my ongoing gripe about Mazdas, which I otherwise love.
Standard driver assistance features include forward-collision warning, automated emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and rear-cross-traffic alert.
- Lane-departure warning and lane-keeping assist are optional, while rear braking assistance and a driver-attention monitor are only available on the $37,000 Signature model.