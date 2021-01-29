Sign up for our daily briefing

What we're driving: 2021 Lexus RX 350 all-wheel-drive F Sport

2021 Lexus RX 350 F Sport. Photo: Lexus

The 2021 Lexus RX 350 all-wheel-drive F Sport is a midsized luxury SUV that tries to look young and athletic, but isn't.

The big picture: Way back in 1999, the RX introduced the first "crossover" — an SUV built on a car chassis.

  • Back then, it was a tradeoff by engineers who didn't have a truck chassis to work with.
  • But people loved it, and the RX set the standard for all the crossovers that followed.

Yes, but: Today's RX seems to be struggling to keep up with the competition. It puts on a brave face, with sharp angles and creases that suggest a youthful swagger. But it's all cosmetic.

  • The F Sport performance package, starting at $49,675, adds sportier tweaks, but under the hood, it's the same V-6 engine that comes standard on other RXs.
  • At least the interior remains quintessential Lexus, with tasteful styling and premium comfort.
  • Another plus: Lexus got rid of the aggravating trackpad-controlled infotainment system and replaced it with more traditional touchscreens.

There are some added safety benefits in the 2021 Lexus, too.

  • Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are now standard equipment, joining other driver-assist features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and forward-collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
  • On a two-lane, 35-mph stretch in my neighborhood, the lane-keeping system kept wrestling me for control, to the point that I was tempted to turn it off — defeating the purpose of the active safety technology.

The bottom line: Lexus' loyal customers will come back for the premium quality and customer service, but if they're looking for driving thrills, they won't find them in the RX 350 F Sport.

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Ex-FBI lawyer sentenced to 12-months probation in Durham investigation

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith was sentenced to 12 months probation and 400 hours of community service on Friday after pleading guilty to altering an email used to obtain a surveillance warrant on Trump campaign aide Carter Page during the 2016 Russia investigation.

Why it matters: Clinesmith is thus far the only person to be convicted in special counsel John Durham investigation's into the origins of the Russia probe, which has been ongoing since May 2019.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Health: Long COVID leaves patients and researchers in a maze of questions.
  2. Vaccine: J&J says its one-shot vaccine is 66% effective against moderate to severe COVID — Teachers want the vaccine, but they'll have to wait.
  3. Economy: The state of the U.S. economy after one year of the coronavirus.
  4. World: The global line for coronavirus vaccines stretches back to 2023 — European Medical Agency recommends conditional approval of AstraZeneca vaccine — WHO team visits China hospital that treated first COVID-19 patients.
  5. Sports: Inside ESPN's pandemic-era NBA broadcast.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
3 hours ago - World

European Medical Agency recommends conditional approval of AstraZeneca vaccine

Photo: Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

The European Medical Agency on Friday recommended conditional approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for people between 18 and 55 years old.

Why it matters: This is the third vaccine that EMA has recommended for authorization.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow