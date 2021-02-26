What we're driving: 2021 Buick Envision Avenir

Sign up for our daily briefing
2021 Buick Envision Avenir. Photo: Buick
This week I'm driving the 2021 Buick Envision, a rare American SUV that's built in China.
The big picture: Greeted with controversy when it debuted in 2016, the Envision occupies an important spot in Buick's all-SUV lineup, sandwiched between the stubby little Encore and the family-hauling Enclave.
- After a makeover, the 2021 Envision is the most attractive of the trio, and comes in three trim levels: Preferred, Essence, and the top-end Avenir, which I tested.
Details: The interior is pleasing, with quilted leather upholstery and textured wood details.
- A 10-inch infotainment touchscreen is tilted toward the driver, and it features a WiFi hub and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
- There's a built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant ("Alexa, turn on the lights at home") and an app that offers curated podcasts for women and book recommendations from Reese Witherspoon's Book Club.
- There are nine standard driver-assistance features include lane-keeping assist and automatic emergency braking, but you have to pay extra for things like adaptive cruise control and a head-up display.
- One fun thing: The Avenir model comes with a new automatic parking assist feature, which can search for a parallel or perpendicular parking space and the car does the rest.
By the numbers: The Envision starts at $32,995. The Avenir starts at $41,395. All-wheel-drive is available for $1,800 on all models.