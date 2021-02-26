What we're driving: 2021 Buick Envision Avenir

This week I'm driving the 2021 Buick Envision, a rare American SUV that's built in China.

The big picture: Greeted with controversy when it debuted in 2016, the Envision occupies an important spot in Buick's all-SUV lineup, sandwiched between the stubby little Encore and the family-hauling Enclave.

After a makeover, the 2021 Envision is the most attractive of the trio, and comes in three trim levels: Preferred, Essence, and the top-end Avenir, which I tested.

Details: The interior is pleasing, with quilted leather upholstery and textured wood details.

A 10-inch infotainment touchscreen is tilted toward the driver, and it features a WiFi hub and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

There's a built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant ("Alexa, turn on the lights at home") and an app that offers curated podcasts for women and book recommendations from Reese Witherspoon's Book Club.

There are nine standard driver-assistance features include lane-keeping assist and automatic emergency braking, but you have to pay extra for things like adaptive cruise control and a head-up display.

One fun thing: The Avenir model comes with a new automatic parking assist feature, which can search for a parallel or perpendicular parking space and the car does the rest.

By the numbers: The Envision starts at $32,995. The Avenir starts at $41,395. All-wheel-drive is available for $1,800 on all models.