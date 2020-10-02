1 hour ago - Economy & Business

What I'm driving: 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport SEL Premium R Line. Photo: Volkswagen

I just turned in the keys on a 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, a slightly smaller and sportier version of the seven-passenger VW Atlas.

The big picture: SUVs are the clear preference for consumers these days, so manufacturers are carving up the SUV market to make sure there's an offering for everyone.

What's new: The Atlas Cross Sport has only two rows of seating, not three like its big brother, providing seating for five and more cargo space behind the second row.

  • Without that third row for passengers, the Cross Sport has a lower roof line, which instantly gives it a sportier silhouette.
  • The front end is more stylish than the original too, but it's the rear that's so striking.

What hasn't changed: almost everything else. The Cross Sport is just a prettier, more athletic-looking Atlas.

  • The interior is clean and functional, as you'd expect in a VW, but has a little too much hard plastic for a vehicle in this price category.
  • Driver assistance technology is the same as in the larger Atlas: adaptive cruise control (including in stop-and-go traffic), automatic emergency brake assist, pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring and automatic high beams.
  • Lane-keeping assist and lane-departure alerts are available on higher trim levels.

Pricing: The 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport starts at starts at $31,565 — $1,000 less than the larger, three-row model — and tops out a little over $50,000.

The bottom line: Unless you're moving a crowd, the Atlas Cross Sport is more desirable than the original seven-seater.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Trump and first lady test positive — Biden and Kamala Harris test negativePence tests negative — Trumpworld coronavirus tracker.
  2. Health: Age and obesity put Trump at high risk for severe coronavirus infection Health officials warn of "twindemic"Infections rise in 25 states.
  3. Business: Stocks slump and oil drops after Trump tests positive — Dark clouds forming in emerging markets — U.S. economy added 661,000 jobs in September.
  4. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 34,411,708 — Total deaths: 1,024,739 — Total recoveries: 23,905,675Map.
  5. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 7,292,422 — Total deaths: 208,068 — Total recoveries: 2,860,650 — Total tests: 104,845,628Map.
White House has no plans to mandate masks

Meadows speaks to reporters on Friday. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration has no plans to mandate that staff and visitors wear face masks on the grounds of the White House, even after President Trump, the First Lady and senior adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Friday.

Why it matters: Trump and his aides have been heavily criticized for refusing to wear masks and social distance, both publicly at large-scale events and in private. Many officials in Trump’s orbit have mocked others for adhering to these guidelines.

Airlines push for testing before takeoff to rekindle confidence in travel

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Global airlines are pushing for widespread coronavirus testing as an alternative to quarantine measures and other travel restrictions that have dampened passenger demand and decimated the industry.

Why it matters: Airline officials have pegged the industry's recovery to the discovery of a coronavirus vaccine, but it could be mid-2021 before one is widely available.

