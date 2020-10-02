What I'm driving: 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

I just turned in the keys on a 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, a slightly smaller and sportier version of the seven-passenger VW Atlas.

The big picture: SUVs are the clear preference for consumers these days, so manufacturers are carving up the SUV market to make sure there's an offering for everyone.

What's new: The Atlas Cross Sport has only two rows of seating, not three like its big brother, providing seating for five and more cargo space behind the second row.

Without that third row for passengers, the Cross Sport has a lower roof line, which instantly gives it a sportier silhouette.

The front end is more stylish than the original too, but it's the rear that's so striking.

What hasn't changed: almost everything else. The Cross Sport is just a prettier, more athletic-looking Atlas.

The interior is clean and functional, as you'd expect in a VW, but has a little too much hard plastic for a vehicle in this price category.

Driver assistance technology is the same as in the larger Atlas: adaptive cruise control (including in stop-and-go traffic), automatic emergency brake assist, pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring and automatic high beams.

as in the larger Atlas: adaptive cruise control (including in stop-and-go traffic), automatic emergency brake assist, pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring and automatic high beams. Lane-keeping assist and lane-departure alerts are available on higher trim levels.

Pricing: The 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport starts at starts at $31,565 — $1,000 less than the larger, three-row model — and tops out a little over $50,000.

The bottom line: Unless you're moving a crowd, the Atlas Cross Sport is more desirable than the original seven-seater.