Debate dashboard: Catch up fast

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
- Biden hits back at Trump interruptions: "Will you shut up, man?"
- Biden: "I am the Democratic Party right now"
- Trump to Biden on health care plan: "You just lost the left. You agreed with Bernie Sanders on a plan..."
- Trump and Biden argue over "V" vs. "K"-shaped recovery. Some context on that, from Axios' Dion Rabouin.
- Trump and Biden clash over COVID: "It is what it is because you are who you are," Biden says, alluding to an answer Trump gave in an interview with "Axios on HBO."