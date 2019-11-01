What I'm driving: A review of the 2020 Toyota Supra

Yes, but: There's been a lot of whining among Supra loyalists that the reborn 2020 model wouldn't be any good because it shares its underpinnings with BMW's Z4 convertible and it would only have an automatic transmission.

My thought bubble: Get over it; the new Supra is a true sports car. Yes, it's got a lot of BMW inside, but that's not a bad thing.

Details: It's equipped with a BMW turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six-cylinder engine that produces 335 horsepower and 365 foot-pounds of torque.

Other auto journalists will assess its track handling; all I know is driving it on ordinary roads made me smile.

Kids on bikes stopped in my driveway to ogle it, and one guy nearly fell out the passenger window of a car trying to snap a photo at 65 mph.

Pricing: The base Supra 3.0 starts at $50,920; my Supra 3.0 Premium had a sticker price of $56,140.