2020 Service to America Medal Finalists

On Thursday evening, Axios and the Partnership for Public Service recognized the 2020 Service to America Medal finalists in a live event hosted by Axios co-founder Mike Allen, CNN’s Anderson Cooper and bestselling author Michael Lewis. They highlighted the importance of civil servants and their sense of mission, especially in times of crisis.

Mike Allen spoke with semifinalist Dr. Vikram Krishnasamy at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Anderson Cooper with Dr. Beth Ripley at the Department of Veterans Affairs about the rising generation of young leaders in government, the need for more people in public health, and innovation in the public sector.

Michael Lewis: Libertarians are "under a rock" during coronavirus

Anderson Cooper speaks with Michael Lewis at a live Axios Event on Thursday.

Author Michael Lewis knocked libertarians for their silence in the face of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, in an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper at an Axios virtual event.

What he's saying: "This isn't gonna last two weeks. We're going to be living with this for a long time ... You're not hearing a lot from libertarians. Where's the Heritage Foundation, you know? They're all under a rock right now. Big corporations asking for the government to save them. All that noise has gone away."

Fauci among finalists for the highest recognition of government employees

Fauci meets with President Trump in the Oval Office on April 29. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is among 27 federal employees nominated for recognition of their work through Samuel J. Heyman Service to America medals.

Why it matters: "If this pandemic has taught us anything, and I hope it's taught us a lot, but if it's taught us anything, it's that government matters. The federal government matters. Expertise matters. Service matters. Experience matters," CNN's Anderson Cooper said in a live Axios Event on Thursday, before introducing the finalists.

