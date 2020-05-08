On Thursday evening, Axios and the Partnership for Public Service recognized the 2020 Service to America Medal finalists in a live event hosted by Axios co-founder Mike Allen, CNN’s Anderson Cooper and bestselling author Michael Lewis. They highlighted the importance of civil servants and their sense of mission, especially in times of crisis.

Mike Allen spoke with semifinalist Dr. Vikram Krishnasamy at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Anderson Cooper with Dr. Beth Ripley at the Department of Veterans Affairs about the rising generation of young leaders in government, the need for more people in public health, and innovation in the public sector.