Arizona State's Spencer Torkelson goes first in MLB draft

The draft board at MLB Network's Secaucus, N.J., facility. Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson made history when the Tigers selected him with the first pick in the 2020 MLB draft, making him the first college 1B and the first right-handed-hitting 1B ever selected with the top pick.

Worth noting: For the first time ever, the first seven picks were all college players. This is likely a result of high school seasons getting canceled, which made it nearly impossible to adequately scout teenagers.

Jeff Tracy
The 2020 MLB draft's top prospects

Note: Astros stripped of first-round pick (and second-round pick) as part of sign-stealing punishment. Table: Axios Visuals

The 2020 MLB draft begins Wednesday and has been shortened from the usual 40 rounds down to just five as a cost-cutting move amid the pandemic.

Why it matters: The mood around baseball has only worsened in recent weeks as the players and owners continue their contentious negotiations, so the league will be hoping the selection of its future stars can provide a momentary reprieve.

The PGA Tour resumes in Texas

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

After a three-month hiatus, the PGA Tour returns Thursday for the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

The state of play: No fans will be in attendance, production crews will be limited and players will be asked to adhere to health and safety guidelines released last month.

America's must reads: The nation studies its flaws

A statue of Christopher Columbus was found beheaded yesterday in Boston's North End. Photo: Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Authors and publishers eagerly await each Wednesday's advance look at the weekly New York Times bestseller list. The list for June 21, which dropped yesterday, is a vivid new snapshot of an America where race is suddenly at the center of the conversation.

Why it matters: Amid a pandemic where African Americans are suffering disproportionately, and a global eruption following the death of George Floyd, the culture is now alive with fresh voices.

