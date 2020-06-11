Arizona State's Spencer Torkelson goes first in MLB draft
The draft board at MLB Network's Secaucus, N.J., facility. Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images
Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson made history when the Tigers selected him with the first pick in the 2020 MLB draft, making him the first college 1B and the first right-handed-hitting 1B ever selected with the top pick.
Worth noting: For the first time ever, the first seven picks were all college players. This is likely a result of high school seasons getting canceled, which made it nearly impossible to adequately scout teenagers.