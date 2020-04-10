42 mins ago - Economy & Business

What we're driving: 2020 Mazda CX-30

Joann Muller

Mazda CX-30. Photo: Mazda

I've developed a new pattern during this stay-at-home monotony: On Wednesdays, around mid-day, I go for a drive and try to find takeout food to support one of our Detroit-area restaurants.

The intrigue: This week my daughter and I took a red 2020 Mazda CX-30 for an hour-long spin and came home with delicious Middle Eastern food.

The big picture: The CX-30 is a new five-seat crossover that slots between the subcompact Mazda CX-3 and compact CX-5. Mazda says it's made for a wide range of fans, especially young people who are approaching significant life transitions.

My thought bubble: I'm a big fan of Mazdas, and I really love this little SUV.

  • It's not much bigger than a Mazda 3 hatchback, but its stance is more like an SUV, which is what people want.
  • It's sporty and fun to drive like the 3, and the premium cabin has the feel of a more expensive car.
  • Its 186-horsepower, 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine gets up to 33 mph in highway driving.
  • Pricing starts at $21,900 and ranges up to $29,600.

Safety technology: The CX-30 comes with adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist with lane-departure warning, and automated emergency braking, among other features.

The bottom line: The CX-30 is another great Mazda.

