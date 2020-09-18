1 hour ago - Economy & Business

What we're driving: 2020 Lincoln Corsair Reserve

2020 Lincoln Corsair Reserve. Photo: Lincoln

This week I drove the 2020 Lincoln Corsair Reserve, a compact luxury SUV offering more evidence that Lincoln is back.

The big picture: As Ford Motor's premium brand, Lincoln has struggled to find its footing among Japanese and European luxury competitors. But starting a few years ago, it stopped trying to copy those guys and focused instead on pampering customers with a modern interpretation of American luxury.

  • The Corsair is the baby brother to Lincoln's family of larger SUVs including the Nautilus, Aviator and Navigator.

The Corsair shares its underpinnings with the Ford Escape, but you wouldn't know it, which is a tribute to Lincoln's effort to differentiate its lineup.

  • The super-quiet interior feels upscale, with plush materials, a piano-style, push-button shifter and a cantilevered center console.
  • It offers two punchy little engines: a 250-hp, turbocharged 2.0-liter or a 295-hp, 2.3-liter turbo.
  • It comes with a suite of standard driver-assist features like automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assist, or you can upgrade to Co-Pilot360 Plus, which adds even more features to reduce the stress of driving.

Yes, but: The Corsair gets pricey fast. While the Corsair 2.0T AWD starts at $39,140, it quickly escalates with options — potentially out of the price range of young professionals who are the likely buyers.

  • The all-wheel-drive Reserve starts at $44,830 but with upgrades, my tester topped out at $59,660.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 30,241,377 — Total deaths: 947,266— Total recoveries: 20,575,416Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 6,681,251 — Total deaths: 197,763 — Total recoveries: 2,540,334 — Total tests: 91,546,598Map.
  3. Politics: Trump vs. his own administration on virus response.
  4. Health: Massive USPS face mask operation called off The risks of moving too fast on a vaccine.
  5. Business: Unemployment drop-off reverses course 1 million mortgage-holders fall through safety netHow the pandemic has deepened Boeing's 737 MAX crunch.
  6. Education: At least 42% of school employees are vulnerable.
Joann Muller, author of Navigate
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Anxious days for airline workers as mass layoffs loom

Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, during a Sept. 9 protest outside the Capitol. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The clock is ticking for tens of thousands of anxious airline employees, who face mass reductions when the government's current payroll support program expires on Sept. 30.

Where it stands: Airline CEOs met Thursday with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who said President Trump would support an additional $25 billion from Congress to extend the current aid package through next March.

Orion Rummler
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

House Democrats ask DOJ watchdog to probe Durham's Trump-Russia investigation

Attorney General Bill Barr. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynsky/AFP via Getty Images

Four Democratic House committee chairs on Friday asked the Justice Department's inspector general to launch an "emergency investigation" into whether Attorney General Bill Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham, his appointee, are taking actions that could "improperly influence the upcoming presidential election."

Catch up quick: Last year, Barr tapped Durham to conduct a sweeping investigation into the origins of the FBI's 2016 Russia probe, after he and President Trump claimed that it was unjustified and a "hoax."

